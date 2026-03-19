NADRA offices to remain closed for 4 days on account of Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced its holiday schedule for Eidul Fitr 2026 and Pakistan Day.

According to the notification, NADRA’s 24/7 offices will observe holidays starting from the night of March 19–20 and will reopen on March 24 at 8:00 a.m.

NADRA offices and service counters abroad will follow the holiday schedule of their respective embassies.

The authority also confirmed that its services will remain accessible online via the Pak ID mobile app during the holiday period.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet today (Thursday) to sight the crescent moon for Shawwal that marks the end of holy month of Ramadan and start of Eidul Fitr 2026 festivities.

Ruet-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will chair the meeting, which will be held at the Minister of Religious Affairs in Islamabad at 5:30 pm.

The zonal committees in major cities (Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta) will hold meetings simultaneously to sight the Shawwal moon.

Pakistan Eid Moon 2026 Prediction

According to the meteorological experts, Ramadan will complete all 30 days this year, and the first of Shawwal and Eid will fall on Saturday, March 21.

The moon will be born at 6:23 AM Pakistani time on March 19, and by sunset, it will be only about 12 hours old. For the unversed, it is impossible to see a 12-hour-old moon with the naked eye, and even with a telescope, the moon can only be seen when it is 14 hours old or more.