Gold prices crash below Rs500,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices recorded a massive decline in Pakistan on Thursday in line with downward trend in international market amid rising global oil prices.

According to sarafa assocaiton, the per tola price of gold plunged by Rs24,300 to settle at 499,462.

Silver prices also dropped massively in Pakistan with per toal rate slipping to Rs7,734 with a decline of Rs760.

A day earlier, the price per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs 523,762 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of gold also remained constant at Rs 449,041.

However, the price of per tola silver decreased by Rs75 to Rs 8,494 from Rs 8,569, whereas that of 10 grams silver went down by Rs 64 to Rs 7,282 from Rs 7,346.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on a negative note, with the KSE-100 Index dropping 2,270.24 points, or 1.47%, to reach 152,022.01.

During intraday trading, the index hit a high of 152,698.51 and a low of 150,728.17, as investors remained cautious amid market fluctuations. A total of 107.2 million shares changed hands, reflecting active trading.

The benchmark index closed the previous session at 154,292.25, marking a notable decline in today’s trading.