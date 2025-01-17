FPCCI, Sindh minister address corruption issues

A delegation from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) met with Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar to discuss corruption-related challenges faced by the business community. The delegation, including Rizwan Umer Jaffar, Syed Israr Ali, and Dr. Ismail Bhutto, highlighted complaints from various departments and emphasized the need for urgent action to tackle corruption. Minister Mahar assured the FPCCI representatives that their concerns would be addressed on a priority basis, reaffirming the Sindh government’s commitment to combating corruption.

He announced the digitalization of the province’s Anti-Corruption Department, a step aimed at reducing corruption and ensuring transparency in government processes. Additionally, he promised swift action against any officers found guilty of corrupt practices upon receiving complaints. The FPCCI delegation appreciated the minister’s assurances and expressed optimism about the resolution of their issues. They noted that such efforts would promote a corruption-free business environment in Sindh and restore the business community’s confidence in the government’s initiatives.