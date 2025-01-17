AGL39.24▼ -0.12 (0.00%)AIRLINK204.45▲ 3.55 (0.02%)BOP10.09▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.91▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.85▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML49.12▲ 3.38 (0.07%)DGKC104.69▲ 2.64 (0.03%)FCCL34.83▲ 0.74 (0.02%)FFL17.21▲ 0.23 (0.01%)HUBC137.4▲ 5.7 (0.04%)HUMNL13.82▲ 0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.91▲ 0.1 (0.02%)KOSM6.7▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF44.31▲ 0.98 (0.02%)NBP61.87▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)OGDC221.91▲ 3.16 (0.01%)PAEL42.97▲ 1.43 (0.03%)PIBTL8.59▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL190.6▲ 3.48 (0.02%)PRL43.04▲ 0.98 (0.02%)PTC25.04▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL106.41▲ 6.11 (0.06%)TELE9.14▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP13.11▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET23.38▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG68.13▼ -0.22 (0.00%)UNITY33.08▲ 0.42 (0.01%)WTL1.87▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

FPCCI, Sindh minister address corruption issues

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

A delegation from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) met with Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar to discuss corruption-related challenges faced by the business community. The delegation, including Rizwan Umer Jaffar, Syed Israr Ali, and Dr. Ismail Bhutto, highlighted complaints from various departments and emphasized the need for urgent action to tackle corruption. Minister Mahar assured the FPCCI representatives that their concerns would be addressed on a priority basis, reaffirming the Sindh government’s commitment to combating corruption.

He announced the digitalization of the province’s Anti-Corruption Department, a step aimed at reducing corruption and ensuring transparency in government processes. Additionally, he promised swift action against any officers found guilty of corrupt practices upon receiving complaints. The FPCCI delegation appreciated the minister’s assurances and expressed optimism about the resolution of their issues. They noted that such efforts would promote a corruption-free business environment in Sindh and restore the business community’s confidence in the government’s initiatives.

 

News desk

Related Posts

  • Karachi

KW&SC assures UC chairmen to address water, sewerage related issues

  • Karachi

Ghani addresses Sindh pension, sanitation concerns

  • Karachi

KE removes 5500 kgs of illegal connections in Gadap

  • Karachi

Sharjeel Memon slams PTI founder after sentencing

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer