Ghani addresses Sindh pension, sanitation concerns

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has assured that pensions are being regularly paid to retired employees of most municipal agencies under the provincial Local Government Department. He shared this during a Sindh Assembly session while responding to a call attention notice by Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) legislator Abdul Waseem.

Ghani acknowledged issues with pending dues for retired employees but clarified that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) retirees are receiving regular pensions and provident fund payments. However, he revealed that Rs. 13 billion in dues are still unpaid for staff who retired after July 2017. He explained that dues up to 2023 were the responsibility of the KMC, while subsequent dues were to be handled by local towns.

He emphasized that the Sindh government continues to support the KMC with Rs. 1.2 billion monthly for salaries and pensions, which began as a Rs. 500 million grant during Mustafa Kamal’s tenure as city nazim. Additionally, a loan of Rs. 2.76 billion was recently approved for the KMC to address its financial challenges. Ghani also detailed support for other municipal bodies, such as the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), which owes Rs. 3.8 billion in dues dating back to September 2020.

The Sindh government provides Rs. 400 million monthly to the KDA, while its retired employees reportedly receive regular pensions. A Rs. 500 million grant was also sanctioned for the Hyderabad Development Authority, and a sub-committee has been formed to streamline the payment process for employees across municipal bodies.

On sanitation, Ghani responded to MQM legislator Amir Siddiqui regarding waste management issues in Karachi’s District East, including Jamshed Town. He admitted the sanitation services of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) had been disrupted due to the expiration of a contract with a Chinese firm. The firm declined to renew its agreement as it demanded payment in dollars instead of Pakistani rupees.

He noted that other companies have accepted local currency for sanitation contracts, and efforts are underway to resolve the issue. The minister also disclosed that the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) owes Rs. 5.1 billion in dues from July 2020 to December 2024. However, KWSC’s improved revenue collection is expected to help clear pending payments.