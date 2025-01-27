AGL57.2▲ 4.94 (0.09%)AIRLINK196.89▼ -3.86 (-0.02%)BOP10.14▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.56▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)DCL9.1▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)DFML44.4▼ -1.77 (-0.04%)DGKC107.5▼ -1.19 (-0.01%)FCCL40.3▲ 0.24 (0.01%)FFL16.55▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)HUBC131.5▼ -1.1 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.05▲ 0.13 (0.01%)KEL4.65▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.57▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF46.45▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)NBP63.4▲ 0.1 (0.00%)OGDC210.77▼ -1.66 (-0.01%)PAEL41.96▲ 0.68 (0.02%)PIBTL8.07▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PPL180.7▼ -0.76 (0.00%)PRL40.8▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)PTC26▲ 1.3 (0.05%)SEARL109.7▼ -2.14 (-0.02%)TELE8.83▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TOMCL34.5▼ -0.08 (0.00%)TPLP12.75▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)TREET22.25▲ 0.19 (0.01%)TRG66.3▼ -1.17 (-0.02%)UNITY33▲ 0.18 (0.01%)WTL1.76▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Foreign team arrives in Pakistan to audit CAA for resumption of PIA’s flights to UK

KARACHI –  A foreign team from  the UK Department of Transport would arrive in Pakistan on Monday (today) for an audit regarding the resumption of flights by Pakistani airlines to the UK.

The sources said that the UK Department of Transport’s team would begin auditing the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) starting Monday. The British team will audit various sectors, including licensing, airworthiness, flight standards, and other departments of CAA.

A briefing would be given to the British officials by the CAA team, led by DG PCAA Nadir Shafi Dar. The audit would take place from January 27 to February 6.

If the audit was successful, there are strong chances that the ban imposed on PIA and other Pakistani airlines to the UK since 2020 would be lifted.

CAA authorities completed preparations for the audit. The civil aviation employees were instructed to report to the office on Saturday, even on their weekly holiday, during the British team’s audit.

Web Desk Staff

