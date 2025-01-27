Mathira angrily reacts to video made and shared by Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

LAHORE – Pakistani renowned host and model Mathira on Monday expressed her anger over an inappropriate video shared by Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, which went viral on social media.

A few days ago, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan was a guest on Mathira’s show. He shared a video from the program on his Instagram, which quickly went viral.

In the video, Chahat Fateh can be seen attempting to hug Mathira and shaking hands with her.

Mathira appears uncomfortable with Chahat Fateh’s actions and tries to distance herself from him there in the video.

The actress has now reacted strongly to the video and admitted that it was taken without her permission from an inappropriate angle and shared on social media without her consent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chahat Fateh Ali Khan (@chahat_fateh_ali_khan)

Mathira’s reaction:

Mathira said, “Whenever a guest comes on our show, I treat them with respect, kindness and a good attitude. But filming a video in this way was a very wrong act. Being bold doesn’t mean anyone can come and hug you,”.

The model and host further explained, “I felt extremely uncomfortable. This video was not taken by our cameras but by Chahat Fateh’s phone without permission. Neither I nor my team knew about it. The show’s cameras are elsewhere while this video was taken from a different location, which was unauthorized.”

Mathira also mentioned, “As a woman, this was distressing because I do not engage in actions like hugging people.”

She revealed that Chahat Fateh posted the video without permission, and when asked to remove it, he refused to take it down and did not apologize.

Mathira warned viewers not to attempt to hug or shake hands with her if they see her anywhere.

She also added that she was ready to leave the set and had her car waiting outside when Chahat Fateh filmed the video, after which she immediately left the set.