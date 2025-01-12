PIA’s first flight to Paris PK 749 landed safely at CDG Airport Paris, after a gap of more than four years. The passengers, officials of PIA and Aviation and crew members were warmly received at the airport by Charge d’Affairs Ms. Huzefa Khanum along with

Pakistani diaspora.

Charge d’ Affaires while welcoming all said that this is the best gift for overseas Pakistanis by the government. The resumption of flights will further strengthen relations between Pakistan, France and European Union through promotion of trade, tourism, business and people-to-people exchanges.

Speaking at the occasion AVM Amir Hayat CEO PIA said that PIA will operate flights twice a week to Paris from Islamabad – every Friday and Sunday, providing direct air connectivity between Pakistan and France. He highlighted that the first direct flight between Pakistan and France started in 1966.

The Representative of Air France said that it’s a happy day for the people of both countries and bilateral relations will further grow.

The passengers who reached Paris via direct flight from Islamabad were overjoyed because of the reduced travel time and quality service experienced by them. A cake cutting ceremony was arranged at CDG to mark the special occasion. The officers and staff of Embassy were also present at the

occassion.