Bank statement requirement update for Belarus visit visa from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Belarus, an Eastern Europe country, offers rich history, natural beauty, and warm hospitality making it a reasonable tourist destination.

Recently, a growth has been witnessed in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belarus with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepen the existing ties.

However, Pakistani national are required to obtain the Type C visit visa to explore Belarus as a tourist.

Known for its well-preserved Soviet-era architecture and clean, green cities, the capital Minsk is a fascinating blend of modern and historical charm.

Visitors can explore UNESCO World Heritage sites like the Mir Castle and Nesvizh Palace, which showcase the country’s medieval past.

Belarus also hosts vibrant cultural festivals and folk traditions that give travelers a taste of local life.

Belarus Visit Visa from Pakistan

Applicants in Pakistan are required to submit their visa applications at the Belarus embassy in Islamabad and they are advised to submit it well in advance so they can travel as per their schedule.

As per official website of the embassy, the visa fee regardless of type stands at 60 euros while urgent visa fee is 120 euros.

Bank Statement for Belarus Visa

The applicant is required to meet various requirements while applying for the visa but possessing sufficient amount of money to cover all expense of the tour is one of the major requirements.

Document proving the possession of the amount is a bank statement for at least past 6 months issued by a financial institution stamped and singed by an eligible bank staff member and issued not later than one-two weeks prior to the date of application at the Embassy.

As per official website, a foreign visitor shall has at least 25 euros per day of stay in Belarus. It means if you are planning to stay there for 90 days, you will require to have 2,250 euros.

The amount is equivalent to Rs691,650 as per latest exchange rate on April 12, 2025.