Five Year Installment Plan for Honda City 1.5 in Pakistan 2025 Update

Honda City remains among the longest-running sedan models in Pakistan, known for its aesthetic look, engine and brand value. The bold design and efficient performance of Honda’s front runner make it competing with others models like Yaris, but its price moved up along with other models, currently standing over 5.4 million for 1.5 model.

The sedan car underwent several generations in Pakistan, with the latest model introduced four years back. The car offers comfortable cabin with fabric upholstery, touchscreen, and essential features like keyless entry, cruise control, and ABS.

City stands out for its fuel efficiency and lower price as City remains a strong choice in the subcompact sedan category, offering excellent fuel efficiency and a comfortable, affordable driving experience.

Honda City Installment Plans 2025

Installment plan  Amount
Car Price 5,439,000
Down Payment 2,447,550
Bank Participation 2,991,450
Monthly Instalment 108,509

This 3-year-plan plan is with Bank Alfalah, please check other lenders to compare prices

Option 2: City 1.5 LS (CVT) with Meezan Bank

Detail Amount
Price of Vehicle Rs. 5,439,000
Upfront Payment
Residual Value 20%
Security Deposit Rs. 1,631,700 (30%)
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Rs. 1,634,800
Monthly Payment
Number of Months 60
Rent per Month Rs. 98,137
Total Calculation Includes rental and takaful
Additional Charges Processing Charges plus FED

City Aspire 1.5 LAS (CVT) 

Detail Amount
Price of Vehicle Rs. 5,849,000
Upfront Payment
Residual Value 20%
Security Deposit Rs. 1,754,700 (30%)
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Rs. 1,757,800
Monthly Payment
Number of Months 60
Rent per Month Rs. 105,097
Total Calculation Includes rental and takaful
Additional Charges Processing Charges plus FED

Honda City Price Update in Pakistan 2025

Variants Price
Honda City 1.2L M/T 4,649,000
Honda City 1.2L CVT 4,689,000
Honda City 1.5L CVT 5,439,000
Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T 5,649,000
Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT 5,849,000

 

Tax for filers, non-filers on all Honda City variants from January 2025

 

 

