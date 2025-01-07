Five Year Installment Plan for Honda City 1.5 in Pakistan 2025 Update

Honda City remains among the longest-running sedan models in Pakistan, known for its aesthetic look, engine and brand value. The bold design and efficient performance of Honda’s front runner make it competing with others models like Yaris, but its price moved up along with other models, currently standing over 5.4 million for 1.5 model.
The sedan car underwent several generations in Pakistan, with the latest model introduced four years back. The car offers comfortable cabin with fabric upholstery, touchscreen, and essential features like keyless entry, cruise control, and ABS.
City stands out for its fuel efficiency and lower price as City remains a strong choice in the subcompact sedan category, offering excellent fuel efficiency and a comfortable, affordable driving experience.
Honda City Installment Plans 2025
|Installment plan
|Amount
|Car Price
|5,439,000
|Down Payment
|2,447,550
|Bank Participation
|2,991,450
|Monthly Instalment
|108,509
This 3-year-plan plan is with Bank Alfalah, please check other lenders to compare prices
Option 2: City 1.5 LS (CVT) with Meezan Bank
|Detail
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 5,439,000
|Upfront Payment
|Residual Value
|20%
|Security Deposit
|Rs. 1,631,700 (30%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 1,634,800
|Monthly Payment
|Number of Months
|60
|Rent per Month
|Rs. 98,137
|Total Calculation
|Includes rental and takaful
|Additional Charges
|Processing Charges plus FED
City Aspire 1.5 LAS (CVT)
|Detail
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 5,849,000
|Upfront Payment
|Residual Value
|20%
|Security Deposit
|Rs. 1,754,700 (30%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 1,757,800
|Monthly Payment
|Number of Months
|60
|Rent per Month
|Rs. 105,097
|Total Calculation
|Includes rental and takaful
|Additional Charges
|Processing Charges plus FED
Honda City Price Update in Pakistan 2025
|Variants
|Price
|Honda City 1.2L M/T
|4,649,000
|Honda City 1.2L CVT
|4,689,000
|Honda City 1.5L CVT
|5,439,000
|Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T
|5,649,000
|Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT
|5,849,000
Tax for filers, non-filers on all Honda City variants from January 2025