Five Year Installment Plan for Honda City 1.5 in Pakistan 2025 Update

Honda City remains among the longest-running sedan models in Pakistan, known for its aesthetic look, engine and brand value. The bold design and efficient performance of Honda’s front runner make it competing with others models like Yaris, but its price moved up along with other models, currently standing over 5.4 million for 1.5 model.

The sedan car underwent several generations in Pakistan, with the latest model introduced four years back. The car offers comfortable cabin with fabric upholstery, touchscreen, and essential features like keyless entry, cruise control, and ABS.

City stands out for its fuel efficiency and lower price as City remains a strong choice in the subcompact sedan category, offering excellent fuel efficiency and a comfortable, affordable driving experience.

Honda City Installment Plans 2025

Installment plan Amount Car Price 5,439,000 Down Payment 2,447,550 Bank Participation 2,991,450 Monthly Instalment 108,509

This 3-year-plan plan is with Bank Alfalah, please check other lenders to compare prices

Option 2: City 1.5 LS (CVT) with Meezan Bank

Detail Amount Price of Vehicle Rs. 5,439,000 Upfront Payment Residual Value 20% Security Deposit Rs. 1,631,700 (30%) Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 1,634,800 Monthly Payment Number of Months 60 Rent per Month Rs. 98,137 Total Calculation Includes rental and takaful Additional Charges Processing Charges plus FED

City Aspire 1.5 LAS (CVT)

Detail Amount Price of Vehicle Rs. 5,849,000 Upfront Payment Residual Value 20% Security Deposit Rs. 1,754,700 (30%) Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 1,757,800 Monthly Payment Number of Months 60 Rent per Month Rs. 105,097 Total Calculation Includes rental and takaful Additional Charges Processing Charges plus FED

Honda City Price Update in Pakistan 2025