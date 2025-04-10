AGL71.67▲ 3.38 (0.05%)AIRLINK173.15▲ 15.74 (0.10%)BOP10.66▲ 0.29 (0.03%)CNERGY8.55▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DCL8.68▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DFML43.3▲ 0.99 (0.02%)DGKC132.3▲ 5.47 (0.04%)FCCL47.45▲ 0.72 (0.02%)FFL15.39▲ 0.51 (0.03%)HUBC138.61▲ 4.6 (0.03%)HUMNL12.76▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.32 (0.08%)KOSM5.67▲ 0.28 (0.05%)MLCF63.1▲ 2.22 (0.04%)NBP79.7▲ 3.06 (0.04%)OGDC215.8▲ 7.28 (0.03%)PAEL44.86▲ 4.08 (0.10%)PIBTL10.82▲ 0.84 (0.08%)PPL174.58▲ 5.81 (0.03%)PRL36.5▲ 1.47 (0.04%)PTC23.62▲ 0.63 (0.03%)SEARL95.25▲ 2.15 (0.02%)TELE7.22▲ 0.27 (0.04%)TOMCL33.67▲ 0.69 (0.02%)TPLP10.32▲ 0.32 (0.03%)TREET21.74▲ 0.75 (0.04%)TRG65.05▲ 4.38 (0.07%)UNITY26.76▲ 1.43 (0.06%)WTL1.33▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Punjab, Islamabad police chiefs summoned in four missing Afghan brothers’ case

Case Transfer Without Due Process Could Be Criminal Contempt Ihc Judge On Imran Khan Meeting Case
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Thursday summoned the Inspector General of Punjab and the Inspector General of Islamabad on April 16 in connection with the case of four Afghan brothers who went missing.

Justice Mohammad Asif of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the petition regarding the recovery of the four Afghan brothers who have been missing from Islamabad since January 2024.

During the hearing, the mother of the missing sons broke down in tears in the courtroom.

Justice Asif remarked, “If something like this happened to you or me, we would truly understand the pain. You officials come and say you don’t know anything. I was in Balochistan, and they used to say the same, yet the missing persons would be recovered from there. How long will this continue?”

The judge also remarked that “When someone goes missing, their loved ones live every moment in agony and die a little every moment. Only the affected person knows the torment they endure. The mother of the missing sons keeps returning to my court again and again,”.

The court observed that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) should be formed for this case and discussed the possible composition of the team.

Later, the court summoned IGP Islamabad and IPG Punjab and ordered both officers to appear before the court at 11am on April 16, 2025.

LHC rejects plea seeking removal of Ishaq Dar as deputy prime minister

Web Desk Staff

