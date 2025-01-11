AGL36.97▲ 0.39 (0.01%)AIRLINK189.64▼ -7.01 (-0.04%)BOP10.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY6.68▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.58▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML37.4▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)DGKC99.75▲ 4.52 (0.05%)FCCL34.14▲ 1.12 (0.03%)FFL17.09▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC126.05▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.79▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.58▲ 0.21 (0.03%)MLCF43.28▲ 1.06 (0.03%)NBP60.99▲ 0.23 (0.00%)OGDC224.96▲ 11.93 (0.06%)PAEL41.74▲ 0.87 (0.02%)PIBTL8.41▲ 0.12 (0.01%)PPL193.09▲ 9.52 (0.05%)PRL37.34▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)PTC24.02▼ -0.05 (0.00%)SEARL94.54▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)TELE8.66▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.53▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TPLP12.39▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET22.37▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TRG62.65▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)UNITY32.47▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.75▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

FBR clarifies transit cargo monitoring changes

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

 

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified recent reports regarding changes to the transit cargo monitoring system, published in certain sections of the national press on January 9, 2025. These reports claimed that satellite tracking has been replaced with human monitoring and raised concerns about the selection of new tracking companies.

In a statement, FBR clarified that such reports stem from a lack of understanding of the previous system, the current interim arrangements, and its efforts to establish a modernized, risk-free monitoring system based on cutting-edge technology.

FBR explained that the satellite-based tracking system managed by a single licensed company faced significant challenges, including inefficiencies and operational vulnerabilities. To address these issues, the license of the previous service provider was discontinued as part of a broader reform initiative to improve the monitoring framework.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Business

USC achieves ISO 27001: 2022 certification for its ISMS

  • Business

Term Sheet for Implementation of DFC Project Singed

  • Business

BT Properties DWC LLC Inaugurates New Head Office in Dubai South

  • Business

Fair Trade in Tobacco commends Govt’s decisive action against illegally operating INGOs

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer