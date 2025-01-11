FBR clarifies transit cargo monitoring changes

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified recent reports regarding changes to the transit cargo monitoring system, published in certain sections of the national press on January 9, 2025. These reports claimed that satellite tracking has been replaced with human monitoring and raised concerns about the selection of new tracking companies.

In a statement, FBR clarified that such reports stem from a lack of understanding of the previous system, the current interim arrangements, and its efforts to establish a modernized, risk-free monitoring system based on cutting-edge technology.

FBR explained that the satellite-based tracking system managed by a single licensed company faced significant challenges, including inefficiencies and operational vulnerabilities. To address these issues, the license of the previous service provider was discontinued as part of a broader reform initiative to improve the monitoring framework.