Open letter to COAS: Honour Mahmud Ali

Respected General Syed Asim Munir, WITH due reverence, I write to draw your attention to a matter of profound national significance—one that seeks to honour a forgotten hero of Pakistan, the late Mahmud Ali.

While the names of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Dr.Muhammad Iqbal and Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan are rightly etched in the annals of our national history, there exist other eminent figures whose invaluable contributions to the creation of Pakistan have regrettably receded from the collective memory of the nation.

Among these distinguished yet unacclaimed personalities stands Mr.Mahmud Ali—a veteran statesman, devoted freedom fighter and unwavering proponent of the Pakistan ideology.

Mr.Mahmud Ali’s seminal role in the Pakistan Movement, coupled with his lifelong dedication to promoting Pakistan’s image among the community of respected nations, remains well-recognized by those familiar with the country’s historical and diplomatic evolution.

Indeed, it would not be an exaggeration to assert that Mr.Mahmud Ali’s name has become emblematic of the very spirit of Pakistan.

He dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation and remained steadfast in upholding its honour, sovereignty and ideological foundations until his last breath.

His resolute commitment to the unity and integrity of Pakistan renders him deserving of the nation’s highest recognition.

Born in Assam in 1917, Mahmud Ali committed his youth to the struggle for Pakistan.

At a time when a few Muslim voices from British India’s eastern region were heard on national platforms, he rose as a bold and articulate representative.

Working alongside Quaid-e-Azam, he played a pivotal role in strengthening the All-India Muslim League and was instrumental in the historic 1947 referendum that led to the inclusion of Sylhet into East Pakistan.

In the years following independence, Mahmud Ali remained a prominent figure in Pakistan’s political landscape.

He served as a member of the Constituent Assembly and held ministerial positions with integrity and a sense of national purpose.

A man of principle, he never hesitated to raise his voice against deviations from democratic values and the founding vision of Pakistan.

His political philosophy—rooted in unity, ideological clarity and national cohesion—remained unchanged throughout his life.

Despite his lifelong service and sacrifices, the memory of Mr.Mahmud Ali has been allowed to wither.

Today, his grave in the H-8 Graveyard of Islamabad lies in a state of neglect—a tragic commentary on how we, as a nation, treat those who gave everything for our existence.

His loyalty to Pakistan, particularly in the aftermath of the 1971 tragedy, stands as a powerful testament to his unwavering commitment.

Over the past six years, I have written repeatedly to successive governments—both elected and interim—and have launched consistent appeals through social media to draw attention to Mr.Mahmud Ali’s legacy.

Regrettably, these efforts have gone unanswered.

I now turn to you, Sir, with the hope that you will lend your voice to this cause of national justice.

Sir, history stands testimony to the fact that no nation can rise to the height of glory if it consigns its founding leaders to oblivion.

By not granting Pakistan’s Veteran Statesman and Freedom Movement Leader, late Mr.Mahmud Ali the veneration and tribute that he truly deserves we stand liable for consigning him to oblivion.

As a conscientious citizen and in my capacity as a columnist, analyst, humanist and social media activist, I earnestly appeal for your esteemed support in urging Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to posthumously confer the Nishan-e-Pakistan—our nation’s highest civilian honour—upon Mr.Mahmud Ali.

Such a tribute would not only rectify a long-standing oversight by acknowledging his extraordinary sacrifices and invaluable contributions to Pakistan, but also serve as a lasting source of inspiration for generations to come.

Your esteemed position as Chief of Army Staff bestows upon you a unique moral authority and I appeal to you to use this moral and national standing to ensure that Mr.Mahmud Ali’s contributions are not lost to history.

Islam teaches us to honour those who serve righteous causes.

The Holy Qur’an in Surah Az-Zalzalah (99:7-8) states: “So whoever does an atom’s weight of good shall see it, And whoever does an atom’s weight of evil shall see it.”

These verses underscore the principle of recognizing every act of goodness—no matter how unremembered by the world—and with deep hope and unwavering belief, I trust that your visionary and principled leadership will ensure that the legacy of this devoted patriot, Mr.Mahmud Ali, is finally acknowledged with the honour and reverence he so richly earned.

Sir, I hold the deepest respect for the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation and for your exemplary leadership in ensuring our national integrity.

I place my faith in your sense of justice and your reverence for those who dedicated their lives to Pakistan.

Long-live Pakistan! Long-live the defenders of Pakistan!

—The writer is a columnist and analyst based in Islamabad -Pakistan.([email protected])