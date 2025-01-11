Term Sheet for Implementation of DFC Project Singed

A high-level delegation of DP World (United Aarab Emirates), headed by H.E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem (Group CEO DP World & Chairman of Ports), visited Pakistan through the platform of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for finalisation of various commercial aspects related to Dedicated Freight Corridor – DFC Project (Karachi Port to Pipri) including a Multi-modal Logistics Park at Pipri. The stakeholders consultations were held successfully from the pedestal of SIFC, involving DP World, Pakistan Railways and National Logistic Cell (NLC). Resultantly, a mutually agreed upon Term Sheet for implementation of the project was signed during a ceremony at SIFC on January 10, 2025, between DP World (represented by H.E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group CEO DP World & Chairman of Ports and Pakistan Railways (represented by Mr Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Secretary Pakistan Railways) in the presence of DG SIFC, DG NLC and other high-level officials from related ministries and departments.

The project is expected to decongest Karachi metropolis by moving the freight cargoes through an optimised rail infrastructure with the purpose to propel up-country freight services in most efficient and economical manner. The endeavour aims to realise the envisioned Multi-modal Logistics framework of Pakistan with multimillion dollars investment and place the country as a regional hub in the realm of trans-shipment and transit-trade. It is heartening to share that with the signing of this landmark document; the framework agreement signed between both the countries in January 2024, has started to translate into project within envisaged timeframe through the concerted efforts of SIFC and key stakeholders.