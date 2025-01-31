Toyota Yaris 1.3 5-Year Installment Plan in Pakistan 2025

If you are looking to upgrade to Toyota Yaris, here are different installment plans for you to enjoy the stylish design, fuel efficiency, and reliable performance of sedan known for its looks, drive, and other features.

Yaris remains one of top sedans in Pakistan. Known for its excellent fuel efficiency, advanced safety features, and solid ground clearance, Yaris built a strong reputation in the market. It is available in both 1.3L and 1.5L engine variants, Yaris comes equipped with modern comforts such as climate control, a touchscreen audio system, and essential safety features like airbags and ABS. It offers reliable fuel economy, making it an appealing choice for daily commutes.

Despite positive features, the car falls short in several areas, particularly when it comes to performance on long drives. Industry experts note that its performance lags behind other sedan models in its class.

Yaris Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025

Yaris 1.3 ATIV MT

Details Amount Price of Vehicle 4,730,000 Upfront Payment (30%) 30% Security Deposit 1,419,000 Processing Fee 3,100 Total Upfront 1,422,100 Monthly Payment 81,218 Number of Months 60 Includes Rental + Takaful

Yaris 1.3 ATIV CVT

Details Amount Price of Vehicle 5,604,000 Upfront Payment (30%) 30% Security Deposit 1,681,200 Processing Fee 3,100 Total Upfront 1,684,300 Monthly Payment 95,154 Number of Months 60 Includes Rental + Takaful

Yaris 1.3 GLI CVT

Details Amount Price of Vehicle 4,760,000 Upfront Payment (30%) 30% Security Deposit 1,428,000 Processing Fee 3,100 Total Upfront 1,431,100 Monthly Payment 81,697 Number of Months 60 Includes Rental + Takaful

Yaris Latest Price in Pakistan 2025