Toyota Yaris 1.3 5-Year Installment Plan in Pakistan 2025

If you are looking to upgrade to Toyota Yaris, here are different installment plans for you to enjoy the stylish design, fuel efficiency, and reliable performance of sedan known for its looks, drive, and other features.
Yaris remains one of top sedans in Pakistan. Known for its excellent fuel efficiency, advanced safety features, and solid ground clearance, Yaris built a strong reputation in the market. It is available in both 1.3L and 1.5L engine variants, Yaris comes equipped with modern comforts such as climate control, a touchscreen audio system, and essential safety features like airbags and ABS. It offers reliable fuel economy, making it an appealing choice for daily commutes.
Despite positive features, the car falls short in several areas, particularly when it comes to performance on long drives. Industry experts note that its performance lags behind other sedan models in its class.
Yaris Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025
Yaris 1.3 ATIV MT
|Details
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|4,730,000
|Upfront Payment (30%)
|30%
|Security Deposit
|1,419,000
|Processing Fee
|3,100
|Total Upfront
|1,422,100
|Monthly Payment
|81,218
|Number of Months
|60
|Includes
|Rental + Takaful
Yaris 1.3 ATIV CVT
|Details
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|5,604,000
|Upfront Payment (30%)
|30%
|Security Deposit
|1,681,200
|Processing Fee
|3,100
|Total Upfront
|1,684,300
|Monthly Payment
|95,154
|Number of Months
|60
|Includes
|Rental + Takaful
Yaris 1.3 GLI CVT
|Details
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|4,760,000
|Upfront Payment (30%)
|30%
|Security Deposit
|1,428,000
|Processing Fee
|3,100
|Total Upfront
|1,431,100
|Monthly Payment
|81,697
|Number of Months
|60
|Includes
|Rental + Takaful
Yaris Latest Price in Pakistan 2025
|Model
|Price (PKR)
|Yaris GLI MT 1.3
|4,479,000
|Yaris ATIV MT 1.3
|4,730,000
|Yaris GLI CVT 1.3
|4,760,000
|Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3
|5,604,000
|Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Beige Interior
|6,255,000
|Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Black Interior
|6,319,000