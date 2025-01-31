AGL50.57▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.38▲ 4.54 (0.02%)BOP10.11▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.75▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL8.68▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML48.86▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)DGKC107.45▲ 1.88 (0.02%)FCCL38.1▲ 0.24 (0.01%)FFL15.74▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUBC130.38▲ 0.21 (0.00%)HUMNL13.73▲ 0.14 (0.01%)KEL4.6▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KOSM6.19▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.85▲ 0.56 (0.01%)NBP70.84▲ 6.44 (0.10%)OGDC206.51▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL39.77▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.99▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL178.91▲ 0.35 (0.00%)PRL38.93▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.31▲ 0.17 (0.01%)SEARL109.27▲ 1.42 (0.01%)TELE8.53▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.77▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP12.14▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET22.21▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG64.76▼ -1.25 (-0.02%)UNITY30.62▼ -0.89 (-0.03%)WTL1.64▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

Toyota Yaris 1.3 5-Year Installment Plan in Pakistan 2025

Toyota Yaris 1 3 5 Year Installment Plan In Pakistan 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

If you are looking to upgrade to Toyota Yaris, here are different installment plans for you to enjoy the stylish design, fuel efficiency, and reliable performance of sedan known for its looks, drive, and other features.

Yaris remains one of top sedans in Pakistan. Known for its excellent fuel efficiency, advanced safety features, and solid ground clearance, Yaris built a strong reputation in the market. It is available in both 1.3L and 1.5L engine variants, Yaris comes equipped with modern comforts such as climate control, a touchscreen audio system, and essential safety features like airbags and ABS. It offers reliable fuel economy, making it an appealing choice for daily commutes.

Despite positive features, the car falls short in several areas, particularly when it comes to performance on long drives. Industry experts note that its performance lags behind other sedan models in its class.

Yaris Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025

Yaris 1.3 ATIV MT 

Details Amount 
Price of Vehicle 4,730,000
Upfront Payment (30%) 30%
Security Deposit 1,419,000
Processing Fee 3,100
Total Upfront 1,422,100
Monthly Payment 81,218
Number of Months 60
Includes Rental + Takaful

Yaris 1.3 ATIV CVT 

Details Amount 
Price of Vehicle 5,604,000
Upfront Payment (30%) 30%
Security Deposit 1,681,200
Processing Fee 3,100
Total Upfront 1,684,300
Monthly Payment 95,154
Number of Months 60
Includes Rental + Takaful

Yaris 1.3 GLI CVT 

Details Amount
Price of Vehicle 4,760,000
Upfront Payment (30%) 30%
Security Deposit 1,428,000
Processing Fee 3,100
Total Upfront 1,431,100
Monthly Payment 81,697
Number of Months 60
Includes Rental + Takaful

Yaris Latest Price in Pakistan 2025

Model Price (PKR)
Yaris GLI MT 1.3 4,479,000
Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 4,730,000
Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 4,760,000
Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 5,604,000
Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Beige Interior 6,255,000
 Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Black Interior 6,319,000

2025 Price Update and Taxes for Toyota Yaris in Pakistan

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Automobile

Suzuki Alto VXR Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025

  • Automobile

Yamaha YBR 125 Installment Plans 2025 (12 Months Installments with No Markup)

  • Automobile

Suzuki Cars Latest Prices and Taxes in Pakistan Jan 2025 Update

  • Automobile

Latest Hyundai Elantra 1.6 2025 Price and Installment Plans in Pakistan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer