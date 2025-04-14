AGL68.25▲ 1.27 (0.02%)AIRLINK173.79▲ 3.22 (0.02%)BOP11.36▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY8.64▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DCL9.65▲ 0.85 (0.10%)DFML44.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)DGKC127▼ -1.01 (-0.01%)FCCL46.94▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL15.39▲ 0.24 (0.02%)HUBC143.75▲ 5.97 (0.04%)HUMNL12.99▲ 0.07 (0.01%)KEL4.52▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.76▲ 0.4 (0.07%)MLCF62.33▼ -0.07 (0.00%)NBP79.88▲ 1.56 (0.02%)OGDC212.02▼ -0.14 (0.00%)PAEL47.07▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL10.86▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL171.28▲ 1.68 (0.01%)PRL35.88▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PTC23.36▲ 0.27 (0.01%)SEARL96.96▲ 0.7 (0.01%)TELE7.1▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.05▲ 0.82 (0.02%)TPLP9.96▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TREET21.73▲ 0.44 (0.02%)TRG63.89▲ 0.41 (0.01%)UNITY26.61▲ 0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.33▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

New Vehicle Transfer Fees in Islamabad for Cars and Bikes; Updated Rates here

ISLAMABAD – New fees hit Islamabad vehicle owners hard as there are now higher transfer charges from now onwards.

Authorities in the federal capital jacked up vehicle transfer fees, revising structure for cars, EVs, and bikes, marking a major change in the capital’s vehicle ownership regulations.

With new changes, the cost of transferring small cars increased from Rs1,200 to Rs2,750. From 1000 to 1800cc, there will Rs5,500 charges. For vehicles above 1800cc, the fee has jumped from Rs3,000 to Rs11,000.

Car Transfer Fee in Islamabad 2025

Engine Capacity Previous Fee New Fee
Up to 1000cc 1,200 2,750
1000cc – 1800cc 2,000 5,500
Above 1800cc 3,000 11,000

Electric Vehicle (EV) Transfer Fees

Capacity New Fee
Up to 50kW 2,500
50kW – 100kW 5,500
Above 100kW 10,000

Bike Transfer Fees

Engine New Fee
Up to 200cc 550
200cc – 400cc 1,000
Above 400cc 1,500

For the first time, electric vehicles are also subject to transfer charges. EVs with a battery capacity up to 50kW will incur a fee of Rs2,500. Those between 50kW and 100kW will be charged Rs5,500, while EVs exceeding 100kW will now face a transfer fee of Rs10,000.

Bike owners are not exempt from the hike either. Bikes up to 200cc will now cost Rs550 to transfer ownership, a steep rise from the earlier Rs150.

New Vehicle Transfer Fees In Islamabad For Cars And Bikes Updated Rates Here

According to officials, all collected fees are to be deposited into an account designated by the Ministry of Finance. The move is part of a broader effort to boost government revenue and improve regulation of vehicle ownership transfers.

New transfer fee structure for properties notified [Check Details]

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

