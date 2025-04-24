Punjab decides to place tracking devices on habitual offenders

LAHORE – The Punjab Home department decided to place tracking devices on habitual offenders and individuals instead in the Fourth Schedule in the province, a spokesperson officially confirmed the development on Thursday.

The spokesperson said that a major step has been taken to monitor criminals and maintain law and order. Under the initiative, the habitual offenders and individuals included in the Fourth Schedule would be required to wear tracking devices.

“The decision has been made that the tracking devices will be provided to the Counter-Terrorism Department, the Parole department and newly formed Crime Control Department,” said the spokesperson.

The Punjab Home Department, he said, was distributing 1,500 available tracking devices among law enforcement agencies.

He said that the newly formed Crime Control Department would receive 500 tracking bands. Similarly, the CTD has been approved to receive 900 tracking bands, while the Parole Department will be given 100 bands.

The movements of the criminals wearing these tracking bands will be monitored around the clock.

The Punjab Home Secretary directed the import of advanced tracking devices equipped with modern technology.

Officials stated that internationally adopted methods will be implemented to keep criminals under surveillance. Experts have recommended installing micro-tracking chips for uninterrupted monitoring of offenders.