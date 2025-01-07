Estonia work visa requirement 2025 for Pakistan

Estonia, a Northern European country, has emerged as one of the leading tech hubs in the world, creating massive jobs in various sectors.

To fill gap in workforce, the Baltic nation has eased work visa requirements 2025 and process to attack skilled labour from across the world, including Pakistan.

The measures to soften the policies have now made it easier for skilled people to work in Estonia.

Key Changes in Estonia Work Visa Requirement 2025

Estonia has unveiled a streamlined process for work visa applications, removing several bureaucratic hurdles.

It has expanded the list of in-demand occupations by adding additional profession in IT, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, and construction.

The country has updated minimum salary requirements to reflect improving economic situation.

Types of Estonia Work Visa 2025

The Northern European country offers different types of visas for foreign workers depending on the duration of employment and nature of job.

The Long-Stay Visa (Type D): This type of visa is offered to workers who get an employment contract of up to 12 months. However, Estonia offers the Temporary Residence Permit for employment for workers staying longer than one year with facility of renewal of up to five years.

Startup Visa is issued to entrepreneurs looking to start their own businesses in Estonia, while the Digital Nomad Visa is for remote workers with monthly income requirements of €3,504 or more.

Apply for Estonia Work Visa 2025

To apply for the Estonia work visa, you first need a job offer from a local employer.

The second step involves gathering required documents such as a valid passport, employment contract, and proof of qualifications.

At the third step, you will submit a complete application online or at the nearest Estonian embassy.

After submission, the embassy may call the applicants for interview depending on the type of the visa.

Estonia Work Visa Processing Time

Normally, it takes up to one month for completion of Type D visas, while residence permits require up to two months.

After the visa is approved, the workers are required to registered their address where they will stay after arrival.

Average Salary of In-Demand in Estonia

The average salary for Information Technology sector ranges between €2,500 and 4,500 while it is €2,000 – 3,500 for healthcare sector.

Manufacturing sector’s average salary ranges between €1,500 and 2,500, while it is €1,200 – 2,000 for Agriculture sector. The average salary for Construction is €1,800 – 3,000.