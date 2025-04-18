PSL X: Karachi Kings thrash Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs

KARACHI – Karachi Kings thrashed Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs in the PSL X match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

Chasing a competitive 176-run target for the victory, Gladiators kept losing wickets right from the start and ended up at 119/9 in the allocated 20 overs.

Skipper Saud Shakeel was the top scorer with 33 runs, followed by Hassan Ali, who made 30. Kusal Mendis contributed 12 runs. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Hassan Ali got three wickets and Mohammad Nabi and Abbas Afridi two each, while Mir Hamza and Aamer Jamal picked one wicket each. James Vince was named player of the match.

After opting to bat first, skipper David Warner (31) and Tim Seifert (27) provided a solid start with 60 60-run opening partnership.

Despite losing wickets quickly, James Vince (70) kept his cool to help the side reach a competitive total of 175 runs in the allocated 20 overs. Irfan Khan contributed 17 runs and Mohammad Nabi 18 runs.

Mohammad Amir and Ali Majid bagged two wickets each, while Sean Abbot, Abrar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel took one wicket each.

Karachi Kings Playing XI: David Warner (cap), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Muhammad Riazullah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hassan Ali, Mir Hamza

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI: Saud Shakeel (cap), Finn Allen, Hassan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Majid