Death toll reaches 54 as strong earthquake hits Tibet in western China

BEIJING – At least 53 people were killed and several buildings collapsed after a strong earthquake jolted the region of Tibet in western China near the border with Nepal on Tuesday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit shortly after 9 am local time at a depth of 6.2 miles in Dingri County in Tibet, Chinese state media reported.

Reports confirmed that at least 53 people had died and over 60 injured while efforts are underway to recover the people trapped under the rubble

China’s state media reported that more than 1,000 houses had collapsed in Dingri County.

On the other hand, several aftershocks hit the area, including in Nepal.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located near the city of Shigatse in Tibet, which has a population of 640,000.

Our Correspondent

