Hec Degree Attestation Fee Update January 2025

ISLAMABAD – It is mandatory for Pakistani citizens to get their educational degrees attested from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) if they are planning to go to foreign countries for studies or employment.

The Commission has launched an online system for attestation of education educational degrees, diplomas and others in order to provide hassle-free services to the applicants.

All applicants are required to apply for “degree attestation” at web link https://eservices.hec.gov.pk. After completion of online Application, applicants are required to submit their application for initial examination. If provisional/initial scrutiny of application has successful, applicants will be informed by HEC via SMS and email to: schedule their appointment (for Walk-in urgent only) or send their documents through courier.

HEC offers two modes for degree attestation

Walk-in Mode (For Urgent Applications only): Under walk-in mode, an applicant can apply for degree attestation by self-submission or can authorize any person to get attestation of his documents on his/her behlf.

Authorized Courier Service Mode (For all normal applications): The applicants living abroad as well as within country may send documents for attestation through designated courier services where the courier company is responsible for attestation and return of documents to applicant.

HEC Attestation Normal Fee for Degrees

Applicants are required to first pay the attestation fee online through 1-link and verify the payment in their profile before sending the documents for attestation through courier.

Attestation fee for original educational degrees each stands at Rs1,000 and for each Photocopy is Rs700. The fee for other documents is also same as above.

HEC Urgent Attestation Fee

The urgent attestation Service fee is Rs3,000 per application in addition of attestation fee. It means the applicant will separately pay Rs1000 for attestation of each original document and Rs700 for each photocopy.