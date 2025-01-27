Earthquake shakes Quetta, parts of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – Balochistan’s capital Quetta was jolted on Monday, with tremors felt across the metropolis, causing panic among residents of southestern Pakistan.

According to local authorities, quake’s epicenter was Iran’s Kermanshah region. The 3.7 magnitude earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, but there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

Quetta, located in a seismically active region, has experienced several powerful earthquakes in the past. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and assess any potential damage.