AGL57.44▲ 5.18 (0.10%)AIRLINK193.77▼ -6.98 (-0.03%)BOP9.87▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.57▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.02▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML43.2▼ -2.97 (-0.06%)DGKC105.37▼ -3.32 (-0.03%)FCCL39.41▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)FFL16.29▼ -0.52 (-0.03%)HUBC129.86▼ -2.74 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.83▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)KEL4.53▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM6.47▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF45.57▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)NBP63.29▼ -0.01 (0.00%)OGDC209.11▼ -3.32 (-0.02%)PAEL41.85▲ 0.57 (0.01%)PIBTL7.9▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)PPL177.92▼ -3.54 (-0.02%)PRL39.01▼ -2.77 (-0.07%)PTC25.53▲ 0.83 (0.03%)SEARL106.73▼ -5.11 (-0.05%)TELE8.64▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.22▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TPLP12.53▼ -0.39 (-0.03%)TREET22.01▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TRG65.34▼ -2.13 (-0.03%)UNITY32.64▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)WTL1.73▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)

Earthquake shakes Quetta, parts of Balochistan

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Balochistan’s capital Quetta was jolted on Monday, with tremors felt across the metropolis, causing panic among residents of southestern Pakistan.

According to local authorities, quake’s epicenter was Iran’s Kermanshah region. The 3.7 magnitude earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, but there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

Quetta, located in a seismically active region, has experienced several powerful earthquakes in the past. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and assess any potential damage.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi struck by earthquake

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Shab-e-Meraj Whatsapp Status Download 2025

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; Light rain, gusty winds expected

  • Pakistan

Duraid Qureshi remains Hum Network CEO as no change in leadership at this time

  • Pakistan, Top News

State bank of Pakistan cuts key Policy Rate by 100bps, sixth in a row

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer