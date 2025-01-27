Cricket legends to supervise two-week Champions U19 Camp

LAHORE – Pakistan’s top under-19 cricketers will gather at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke on Tuesday for a two-week Champions U19 Camp under the supervision of five mentors: Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis.

These players, identified during the last held divisional and national events, will have the opportunity to refine their skills in preparation for the upcoming season, which is closely aligned with the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 in Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Separately, the third phase of the Engro Cricket Coaching Project is already underway at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi. This phase is being conducted by five elite foreign coaches, supported by local coaches.

During the Muridke camp, the players will not only participate in training and fitness sessions but will also attend educational lectures and take part in practice matches. The camp will conclude on 16 February.

Players invited for training camp:

Batters – Abdul Saboor (Quetta), Afkar Durrani (Peshawar), Adnan Saeed (Abbottabad), Asim Arif (Lahore), Gohar Khan (DM Jamali), Haroon Arshad (Karachi), Haroon Rashid (Peshawar), Hasnain Nadeem (AJK), Ijaz-ul-Haq (Quetta), Mohammad Zain Khan (FATA), Mohammad Ali (DM Jamali), Mohammad Bin Nisar (Multan), Muhammad Riazullah (Abbottabad), Mohammad Usman (Faisalabad), Nahid Ali (FATA), Nauman Ali (Sialkot), Sameer Akhtar (Bahawalpur), Shahzaib Ali (Larkana), Sheraz (Quetta), Uzair Ali (Abbottabad) and Zulkifal Khan (Fata)

Fast bowlers – Aftab Hussain (Larkana), Daud Abbas (Hyderabad), Hassan Sajjad (Sialkot), Mohammad Abdullah (Sialkot), Mohammad Ahmed (Lahore), Mohammad Zohaib (Bahawalpur), Mohammad Ayas Kiyani (Lahore), Naseer Khan (Bahawalpur), Rehan Shah (Karachi), Salman Ahmed (Bahawalpur), Shoaib Khan Afridi (Peshawar) and Wasimullah Khan (Fata)

Spinners – Abdul Moeez (Karachi), Adil (Quetta), Mohammad Ameer Sultan (Sialkot), Mohammad Huzaifa (Bahawalpur), Mohammad Musa (Sialkot), Mohammad Salman Ahmed (Hyderabad), Rana Abdul Wahab (Multan), Waqas Khan (Abbottabad) and Zahid Bin Sharif (Hyderabad)

Wicket-keepers: Hafiz Faizan Shah Mohammad (Sargodha), Mohammad Rizwan (Bhakkar) and Shahzaib Khan (Karachi)