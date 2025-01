Shab-e-Meraj Whatsapp Status Download 2025

ISLAMABAD – Shab-e-Meraj is being marked tonight with religious fervor as Muslims in Pakistan and across the globe commemorate miraculous night when Prophet Muhammad (SAW) embarked on famous sacred journey to meet Allah SWT.

This event, believed to have occurred on 27th night of Rajab, holds immense spiritual importance for Muslims as the night also reminds Muslims of boundless mercy and power of their Creator.

On this ocassion, people also post WhatsApp statuses to express devotion, share blessings, and remind others of night’s spiritual significance.

Shab-e-Meraj WhatsApp Status

In Pakistan, mosques and homes are hosting special prayer sessions. Men are gathering in mosques, offering prayers for the welfare of the nation and the Ummah, while women participate in prayer gatherings at home throughout the night.