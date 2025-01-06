Dubai visit visa on arrival: Check eligibility online

DUBAI – Dubai has emerged as a hub of economic activities and tourism in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to its friendly polices for both investors and tourists.

It has taken various steps to make the visit visa process easier and in latest development it offers visa on arrival to citizens of various countries.

The citizens of these eligible countries do not require advance visa arrangements to enter the UAE and can obtain a visa upon arrival for up to 90 days.

The UAE has emerged as a leading tourist destination in the world as it offers a blend of thrilling entertainment activities and modern infrastructure.

The Gulf country hosts millions of visitors every year from across the world. Residents of several countries are exempted from visa but tourists from Pakistan are required to obtain the visit visa to explore the UAE.

Dubai Tourist Visa types

Dubai offers various types of tourist visas to accommodate different travel needs, depending on the applicant’s eligibility:

A single entry tourist visa, valid for 30 days or 60 days

A multiple-entry tourist visa, valid for 30 days or 60 days

A multiple-entry long-term tourist visa, valid for five years

A transit visa, one for 48 hours and another for 96 hours

Visa on arrival, either for 30 days or 90 days contingent on nationality

Visa on arrival for Indians who have a visit visa issued by the USA, or a green card issued by the USA, or a residence visa issued by the UK or the EU.

eVisa for residents of GCC countries (GCC citizens are eligible for visa-free entry).

How to Check Visa on-Arrival Eligibility Online

The applicants are required to visit the official website of Visit Dubai by clicking here.

Click the Plan your trip tab on Home Page

Select Visa Guide from menu

You will land on a new page requiring details about applicant’s citizenship, type of visa you need

After entering details, hit the check visa requirement button

You will get all details whether you are eligible for visa on-arrival or not.