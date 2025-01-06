AGL38.2▲ 0.42 (0.01%)AIRLINK211.5▼ -6.48 (-0.03%)BOP10.82▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.64▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL8.95▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML41.15▲ 0.87 (0.02%)DGKC99.83▼ -2.37 (-0.02%)FCCL34.2▼ -0.63 (-0.02%)FFL18.68▼ -0.64 (-0.03%)HUBC130.94▼ -0.15 (0.00%)HUMNL14.24▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)KEL5.04▼ -0.14 (-0.03%)KOSM7.3▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)MLCF44.48▼ -1.15 (-0.03%)NBP64.75▼ -1.25 (-0.02%)OGDC215.94▼ -6.14 (-0.03%)PAEL42.05▼ -2.14 (-0.05%)PIBTL8.75▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)PPL193.15▲ 0.14 (0.00%)PRL45▲ 1.83 (0.04%)PTC25.7▼ -0.93 (-0.03%)SEARL104.51▼ -2.57 (-0.02%)TELE9.64▼ -0.51 (-0.05%)TOMCL35.55▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)TPLP13.83▼ -0.68 (-0.05%)TREET25.14▼ -0.81 (-0.03%)TRG65.8▼ -1.48 (-0.02%)UNITY34.75▲ 1.16 (0.03%)WTL1.66▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Dense fog causes closure of several sections of Motorways

Dense Fog Causes Closure Of Several Sections Of Motorways
LAHORE – The dense fog has caused the closure of several sections of Pakistan’s motorways which severely affected the commuters and transport operations due to reduced visibility.

The key routes have been closed as a precautionary measure. Sialkot Motorway (M-11) is fully closed for traffic.

Motorway M-2 is also closed from Lahore to Kot Momin while Motorway M-3 has been completely suspended. Similarly, the M-4 Motorway, which connects Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakeem, remains closed because of the adverse weather.

The heavy fog disrupted the road traffic across the parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The officials urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated on traffic restoration efforts.

