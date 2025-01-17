AGL39.24▼ -0.12 (0.00%)AIRLINK204.45▲ 3.55 (0.02%)BOP10.09▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.91▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.85▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML49.12▲ 3.38 (0.07%)DGKC104.69▲ 2.64 (0.03%)FCCL34.83▲ 0.74 (0.02%)FFL17.21▲ 0.23 (0.01%)HUBC137.4▲ 5.7 (0.04%)HUMNL13.82▲ 0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.91▲ 0.1 (0.02%)KOSM6.7▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF44.31▲ 0.98 (0.02%)NBP61.87▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)OGDC221.91▲ 3.16 (0.01%)PAEL42.97▲ 1.43 (0.03%)PIBTL8.59▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL190.6▲ 3.48 (0.02%)PRL43.04▲ 0.98 (0.02%)PTC25.04▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL106.41▲ 6.11 (0.06%)TELE9.14▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP13.11▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET23.38▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG68.13▼ -0.22 (0.00%)UNITY33.08▲ 0.42 (0.01%)WTL1.87▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi mull cooperation on Trade, Security ahead of Swearing-In

Donald Trump Xi Jinping Aim For Good Start In Improving Ties Ahead Of Swearing In
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

WASHINGTON – US President-elect Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping had high-level phone conversation, with both sides sharing words on Trade talks, security, and other issues like the TikTok ban.

Ahead of Trump’s inauguration, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke him over the phone, with both leaders vowing to take a positive approach to improving ties. Chinese President said he hoped for a “good start” in relations with Trump, who, in turn, said, “It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together and start immediately.”

We discussed improving trade, fentanyl issue, and many other subjects, Trump said on his social media platform, as he expressed to make the world more peaceful and safe with Chinese leader.

Trump in his election campaign warned Beijing and other trading rivals with huge tariffs, but he has also said he is open to talks with Xi, a leader he has long openly admired.

For the unversed, Beiing is sending Vice President Han Zheng to attend US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, the first time a senior Chinese leader attended such ceremony.

Han Zheng’s presence follows an invitation from Trump to Chinese President Xi Jinping and signals China’s interest in working with the new US administration, despite concerns over potential tariffs and aggressive rhetoric from Trump.

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, International

Nearly half of children play age-inappropriate computer games: survey

  • International

UAE Friend or Relative 90-day Visa service update for foreign residents

  • Featured, International

Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire deal to halt devastating war in Gaza

  • International

Singapore work permit new rules, salary update 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer