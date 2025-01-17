Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi mull cooperation on Trade, Security ahead of Swearing-In

WASHINGTON – US President-elect Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping had high-level phone conversation, with both sides sharing words on Trade talks, security, and other issues like the TikTok ban.

Ahead of Trump’s inauguration, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke him over the phone, with both leaders vowing to take a positive approach to improving ties. Chinese President said he hoped for a “good start” in relations with Trump, who, in turn, said, “It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together and start immediately.”

We discussed improving trade, fentanyl issue, and many other subjects, Trump said on his social media platform, as he expressed to make the world more peaceful and safe with Chinese leader.

Trump in his election campaign warned Beijing and other trading rivals with huge tariffs, but he has also said he is open to talks with Xi, a leader he has long openly admired.

For the unversed, Beiing is sending Vice President Han Zheng to attend US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, the first time a senior Chinese leader attended such ceremony.

Han Zheng’s presence follows an invitation from Trump to Chinese President Xi Jinping and signals China’s interest in working with the new US administration, despite concerns over potential tariffs and aggressive rhetoric from Trump.