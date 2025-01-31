‘Death Penalty or Life in Prison’: Senator Vawda sees Grim Future for ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former ISI chief, Lieutenant-General retired Faiz Hameed is facing charges for engaging in political activities and collaborating with ousted PM to destabilize the country as charges follow months of probe, and now a Senator predicted grim future for the former spymaster.

Outspoken Senator Faisal Vawda made explosive claims about future of former three star general, saying he could either face death penalty or life imprisonment. Sharing his views on a TV talkshow, former minister alleged that Faiz Hameed would not be spared from court-martial and would face serious consequences.

Additionally, Senator accused Imran Khan’s party of denting Turkish President’s visit and a major sports championship with their planned protests, alleging that these actions were designed to attract international attention by putting in Pakistan in bad light.

As the political turmoil continues, Vawda’s statements add another layer of intrigue and tension to Pakistan’s already volatile political landscape.

Pakistan’s military charged former ISI chief, retired Lieutenant-General Faiz Hamid, with political involvement, accusing him of working with former Prime Minister Imran Khan in December last year. Hameed is facing charges, including inciting unrest linked to the May 9, 2023, protests and violations of military laws.

His arrest followed allegations of illegal property dealings, and other retired officers were also detained in connection with the case. Former spymaster, once a close ally of Khan, was criticized for his political influence during his time at ISI. PTI alleged that charges against him are seen by some as politically motivated.