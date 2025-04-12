Govt to host three-day Overseas Pakistanis convention in Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The federal government, in collaboration with the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, is set to host the first Overseas Pakistanis Convention from April 13 to 15 in Islamabad.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis said that the purpose of the convention is to warmly welcome overseas Pakistanis back to their homeland, listen to their concerns, embrace their presence, and improve policymaking based on their valuable suggestions.

The government has decided to grant state guest status to overseas Pakistanis attending the convention. Special arrangements are being made at airports for their reception, including welcoming banners and hospitality measures.

Participants will be received with full protocol, dignity, and respect, while public-level ceremonies and events will also be held in their honor.

The all arrangements are being made under the special directive of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with the intent to convey a clear message to Pakistanis living abroad: Pakistan is your home.

The Overseas Pakistanis Convention aimed to provide a platform where overseas Pakistanis, government representatives and national institutions can come together under one roof.

In order to facilitate this, the dedicated help desks of various government departments are being set up at the venue to provide information, guidance and services in one place for overseas Pakistanis.

The convnetion, the government officials said, was being held to listen to the overseas and to understand them and address their issues.

According to the reports, the convention aims to encourage the overseas Pakistanis to play their role for the development of ht eocuntry. It would also gather feedback from the overseas Pakistanis to improve the existing facilities and policies for them.