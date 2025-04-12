Maryam Nawaz engages in talks with Turkish President Erdoğan in Antalya

ANTALYA – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan at Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025.

President Erdoğan warmly received CM and congratulated her on her active participation in the high-profile international forum. He also inquired about the health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and extended his best wishes, expressing hope to meet him soon. “I will meet Nawaz Sharif soon, Insha’Allah,” said President Erdoğan.

During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz delivered a message of goodwill from her father and thanked the Turkish President for inviting her to the event. She also held a separate meeting with First Lady Emine Erdoğan, where the two leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed the strong ties of friendship between Pakistan and Turkey.

Maryam Nawaz arrived in Antalya a day prior to the start of the forum and was received by the Deputy Governor of Antalya. She is scheduled to speak at the conference today, where she will highlight her government’s initiatives to enhance the education sector in Punjab and share her party’s broader vision for progress and development.

Her visit to brother nation comes at the invitation of Turkey’s First Lady, marking a continued effort to strengthen bilateral relations and foster collaboration on global platforms.