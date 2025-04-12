Pakistan passport normal, urgent fees, delivery time update for April 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports is the competent authority to issue passports to the eligible citizens.

It is mandatory for Pakistani citizens to obtain passport to travel abroad. A citizen, who holds valid Pakistan passport, when in a foreign country, is entitled to the protection of diplomatic and consular representative of Pakistan in that country.

Passport is the only document that confirms the identity of the citizen abroad of Pakistan, as well as, realizes his/her right to exit from the country and entry into the country, said the directorate.

Where to Apply

Applicants in Pakistan can visit the any nearby passport office to submit applications for the travel document. The department offers three categories normal, urgent and fast track for issuance of passports.

Updated Passport Fee April 2025

The passport fee in normal and urgent categories has not recorded any change in April 2025. The fee for 36-page ordinary passport for 5 years stands unchanged at Rs 4,500, while the urgent processing fee stands at Rs7,500.

For 10-year validity period, the fee for 36-page passport stands at Rs 6,700 , with the urgent fee is Rs 11,200.

For 72-page passport for 5 years, people will have to pay Rs 8,200 for normal processing and Rs 13,500 for urgent processing.

For 100-page passport valid for 10 years, the new fee fixed at Rs12,400 for normal category and Rs20,200 for urgent processing.

The normal delivery time for a Pakistani passport is typically 21 working days while it is five days for urgent category.