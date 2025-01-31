Petrol, Diesel Rates increased by upto Rs7 per litre for Feb 2025; Check new prices here

KARACHI – The federal government on Friday raised the prices of petrol and diesel starting from February 1, 2025, adding to the financial pressure on consumers already struggling with inflation.

A notification from the Finance Division confirmed that petrol prices have increased by Rs1 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has gone up by Rs7 per litre. The new rates are now Rs 257.13 per litre for petrol and Rs 267.95 per litre for diesel.

New Petrol Price in Pakistan

Products New Price Petrol 257.13 High-Speed Diesel 267.95

This price hike is aimed at addressing fluctuations in the global oil market and domestic economic conditions. The adjustments took effect immediately after the release of the notification.

Last month, petrol prices were increased by Rs0.56 paisa per litre, while high-speed diesel rates were go up by 2.96 per litre. January prices were set at Rs 252.66 per litre for petrol and Rs 258.34 per litre for diesel.