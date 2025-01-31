AGL50.57▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.38▲ 4.54 (0.02%)BOP10.11▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.75▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL8.68▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML48.86▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)DGKC107.45▲ 1.88 (0.02%)FCCL38.1▲ 0.24 (0.01%)FFL15.74▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUBC130.38▲ 0.21 (0.00%)HUMNL13.73▲ 0.14 (0.01%)KEL4.6▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KOSM6.19▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.85▲ 0.56 (0.01%)NBP70.84▲ 6.44 (0.10%)OGDC206.51▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL39.77▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.99▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL178.91▲ 0.35 (0.00%)PRL38.93▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.31▲ 0.17 (0.01%)SEARL109.27▲ 1.42 (0.01%)TELE8.53▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.77▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP12.14▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET22.21▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG64.76▼ -1.25 (-0.02%)UNITY30.62▼ -0.89 (-0.03%)WTL1.64▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

New Petrol Price in Pakistan from February 1, 2025

New Petrol Price In Pakistan From February 1 2025
KARACHI – Pakistani government jacked up petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) for first half of February 2025. The price of petrol has been raised by Re1 per liter, while HSD prices have been increased by Rs7 per liter.

This decision follows a review by Ogra, which adjusted the prices in response to recent fluctuations in global oil markets. With new changes, the petrol price stands at Rs257.13 while the diesel rate is set at Rs 267.95.

Petrol Price for February 2025

Products New Price 
Petrol 257.13
High-Speed Diesel 267.95

The price adjustments were driven by rising global oil prices. Brent crude prices saw an increase of up to $2 per barrel over the past fortnight, with HSD prices rising by over $2.50 per barrel and petrol prices edging up by 50 cents per barrel. The import premium for petrol also rose by 40 cents to $8.84 per barrel. As a result of these global trends, petrol prices increased by Rs2-2.50 per liter, while HSD and kerosene saw price hikes of around Rs5-6 per liter.

The increase in the price of petrol is expected to impact middle- and lower-middle-income households, as petrol is primarily used for private transport. Meanwhile, the rise in HSD prices is likely to affect the transport sector, especially heavy vehicles, agricultural machinery, and the prices of essential goods.

Web Desk (Lahore)

