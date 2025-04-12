US enforces new registration rule for foreigners : Read complete details here

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration has been tightening the rules for immigrants for weeks and a spree of orders has also targeted those who are staying in the country legally.

A fresh directive from the administration asks foreigners to register with the authorities if they are staying for more than 30 days in the country.

White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt said on Friday that registration was mandatory to avoid imprisonment, fines or deportation.

‘All foreign nationals present in the United States longer than 30 days must register with the federal government. Failure to comply with this is a crime punishable by fines, imprisonment, or both… If not, you will be arrested, fined, deported, never to return to our country again,’ clarified the official.

Although the rule which dictates registration faced legal challenges, a Trump-appointed judged cleared the path for the administration to enforce the rule; interestingly, the rule derives its strength from a statute that was in place since World War 2.

The rule has not only alarmed those who have to register but has stirred panic among those who are already registered as media reports imply that they have to carry proof of their status at all times.

The Department of Homeland Security has also issued guidelines regarding the law under which it has been clarified that foreigners arriving in the US after April 11 must register within 30 days if they lack registration documentation.

The severity of the matter can be gauged from the fact that even children turning 14, irrespective of prior registration, have been informed to re-register besides submitting fingerprints within 30 days of their birthday.

The new rule comes weeks after Donald Trump entered the Oval Office and issued multiple orders to tighten the immigration law. The biggest concern regarding immigration and US visas is among the students in the country who landed in the US to fulfill their dream but now have their visas revoked.

The Trump administration has not revealed the exact figures; however, Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed a few weeks ago that over 300 visas in total have been revoked including student visas.