Gold prices in Saudi Arabia hit record high today – 12 April 2025

Pakistan Gold Extends Record Rally To Reach New High Of Rs291800 Per Tola
LAHORE – The price of per tola 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Saturday (April 12) stood at 4,434 SAR, according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,805 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 11,836.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 11:00 am April 12, 2025.

The latest fluctuation in gold prices comes after people rushed to safer investment following trade war ensued after US President Donald Trump announced tariff on China, Canada and Mexico.

Saudi Riyal latest exchange rate in Pakistani open market witnessed downward trend as it stood at Rs74.7 on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also dropped as it is being sold for Rs75.1 on the sixth day of the business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement for deferred payment for oil import worth $1.2 billion for one year.

Our Correspondent

