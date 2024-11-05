DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza reviews grand operation against slums on Ravi bank

LAHORE – Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza paid surprise visits within different places of Tehsil Ravi Zone including Ravi bank and surrounding areas and Government General Hospital Shahdara town.

During his visit, DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza supervised the ongoing operation on the encroachments on both sides of the Ravi Bank and reviewed the ongoing operation regarding the evacuation of the Jhugies established on the Ravi Bank.

CO(MCL) Shahid Abbas Kathia and MO(R) Ravi Zone gave a detailed briefing to DC Lahore on the occasion. DC Lahore directed concerned officials to ensure immediate evacuation of Jhugies from Ravi bank.

DC Lahore emphasized MO(R) Ravi Zone to speed up operations in two days for the evacuation of Jhugies. DC Lahore directed concerned authority that after the evacuation of the Jhugies, the Ravi Bank should be beautified along with the PHA and warnings should be given to the permanent encroachment mafia and the end of the encroachment should be ensured.

DC Lahore urged to adopt zero tolerance policy on evacuation of Jhugies. DC Lahore said that all possible steps should be taken to end the encroachments and the encroachment mafia will not be spared under any circumstances and ensure the elimination of encroachments from important riads and markets as well so that the flow of traffic remained maintained.

Moreover, DC Lahore directed that all institutions including district administration Lahore, PHA should play a role for the beauty of Lahore.