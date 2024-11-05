Ban imposed on electricity bill installments

FAISALABAD – The Faisalabad Electric Power Supply Company (Fesco) has imposed a ban on installments for electricity bill.

The company said the installment facility was affecting the revenue collection, adding that the ban has been imposed to avoid shortfall.

The facility was provided by Fesco to people who were unable to pay their electricity bills in one go. They customers visited the relevant offices to avail two or three installment options.

Meanwhile, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has already announced a new surcharge policy for bills paid after due date.

Under the new policy, 5% surcharge will be imposed for payments made within three days past the due date, while a 10% surcharge will be enforced if payments are made after three days.

Electricity Bill Late Payment Surcharge

Payment Duration Surcharge Within 3 days past due date 5% More than 3 days past due date 10% Earlier, a uniform 10pc late payment charge was imposed on overdue bills, but this new structure aims to provide more flexibility for consumers.

Notably, there will be no surcharge for payments made within the initial three-day grace period following the due date.