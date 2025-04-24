Class 12 final model paper English Compulsory for Punjab exams 2025

LAHORE – The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) of Lahore and other cities are all set to conduct the annual exam 2025 of class 12th or inter part 2 from April 29.

The paper of English compulsory is scheduled for April 30 (Wednesday) with students pacing up their preparations to achieve higher marks.

The 100-mark paper consists of two parts – Objective and Subjective – and students are given three hours to attempt the paper.

Before appearing in exams, it is crucial for students to understand the structure and style of the paper as this activity helps them manage the time and attempt the paper in an effective way.

For this purpose, the Lahore board has shared final model papers on its official website so students can take help from them.

Students are also taking help from guess papers, past papers and model papers to make focused preparations.

However, the students should not completely depend on these guess papers as comprehensive study can help them obtain high scores in the General Science.

Class 12 English Compulsory Model Papers

The model paper can prove helpful for students to understand the structure of the upcoming paper. It will help them to learn about the time management, which is crucial while attempting the paper.

The Objective type comprises 20 multiple choice questions with each question having weightage of one mark.

In Subjective type, the students are required to attempt questions with total 80 marks.

The BISE Lahore has shared the model paper on his official website. Following is the complete model paper for English Compulsory: