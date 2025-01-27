Commonwealth Asia Youth Summit commences in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD – The Commonwealth Asia Youth Summit commences in Islamabad on Monday.

It is bringing together youth leaders and ministers from different countries to discuss youth empowerment, education, and skills development.

As part of the summit, the National Youth Council members will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday (today).

The summit will feature several discussion sessions, including a Capacity Building session on Climate Action, as well as a session focused on Leadership, Stakeholder Management, and Resource Mobilization.

(More to Follow)