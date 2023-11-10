Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the shrine of Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Iqbal Day today. CM Mohsin Naqvi laid flowers at the Mazar, offered Fateha and prayed for the progress, prosperity, stability, integrity and peace of the country.CM especially prayed for the liberation of the oppressed people of Gaza and Occupied Kashmir. Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad offered the prayer.CM while paying tributes to the great philosopher and Poet of the East Allama Iqbal outlined that Allama Iqbal disseminated the message of peace and brotherhood through his poetry. We can attain success by wholeheartedly adhering to the ideas of Allama Iqbal.

The essence of Allama Iqbal’s message is of hope and self-esteem. Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Bilal Afzal, Provincial Adviser Kanwar Dilshad, IG Police, CCPO, Station Commander Pakistan Navy Lahore, Secretary Tourism, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore division, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi promptly addressed concerns regarding the state of Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s shrine.

Noting the deteriorated condition of the marble, as well as the dim lighting and discolored walls, he called for a comprehensive plan for the shrine’s renovation. Emphasizing the significance of upholding the dignity of a revered figure like Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the chief minister stressed the need for immediate restoration measures.

He directed the replacement of worn-out marble within Mazar-i-Iqbal and mandated the restoration of its interior to its original state.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi underscored the importance of restoring the Badshahi Mosque’s exterior to its authentic form. He instructed the Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority to prioritize the restoration of the mosque’s outer structure within the ongoing renovation project. Additionally, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi oversaw the progress of the Shahi Qila Cafe establishment near the Alamgiri Gate of Lahore fort.

He also requested the enhancement of the adjacent corridor to the Alamgiri Gate to provide an appealing experience for tourists, especially those from abroad. DG Walled City of Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari provided a comprehensive briefing. Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Murad, Provincial Advisor Kunwar Dilshad, Inspector General Police, Secretaries Information, Auqaf, Tourism, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and other relevant officers were in attendance.