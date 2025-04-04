West Indies set to host it’s first-ever day-night Test for cricket fans

In a major step for the cricket fans, the West Indies is set to host it’s first-ever day-night Test match.

The day-night fixture, to be played with a pink ball, is scheduled to be held at Sabina Park but the venue is currently awaiting an upgrade to its floodlight system.

An Australian team is expected to visit Jamaica later this month to assess the preparations.

Australia has been regularly hosting day-night Test matches during its home seasons. However, several countries—including the West Indies—have yet to stage a pink-ball Test. With declining fan engagement in the Caribbean, the West Indies cricket board is now keen to attract crowds by introducing the day-night format in the upcoming home series against Australia.

Tickets have already gone on sale for the series scheduled in July. The third Test has been designated as a day-night match and will begin at 1:30pm local time. The first two Tests of the series will be played in Barbados and Grenada, respectively.

To realize the dream of hosting a night Test, West Indies is waiting for the completion of floodlight upgrades at Sabina Park, so the venue can meet international standards.

Due to substandard lighting, the ground has never hosted a single day-night international match.

Interestingly, Australia has never played a day-night Test outside of home.

Cricket Australia officials will travel to Jamaica this month to review the facilities. Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave stated that the Australian board is open to playing the third Test in the day-night format but it depended on the successful installation of the new lighting system at Sabina Park.

He said, “We are supporting the Jamaica Cricket Association and the government in this effort. Although there have been delays, we are optimistic that the floodlights will be installed soon and that Sabina Park will host its first-ever night Test match,”.

Jamaica Cricket Association President Dr. Donovan Bennett had earlier said in February that they expected the lights to be installed by the end of January.

However, the technical adjustments were needed.

He said, “We could have sourced cheaper floodlights from China but they were too heavy,”.

Bennett explained that the strong winds at Sabina Park posed structural risks for the existing stands if the heavier lights were used.

He said, “Our local suppliers are now importing the lights from England, which has caused the delay,”.