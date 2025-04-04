Expected new prices of iPhone 16 series after latest US tariff [April 2025]

BEIJING – US President Donald Trump has announced sweeping reciprocal tariff on countries across the world, including China, triggering fears of an increase in price of consumers goods such and Apple iPhones

Trump has announced imposition of a 54% tariff on China, where most of the iPhones are made. If the tariffs remain in place, Apple has to either bear the extra expense or shift burden on to consumers.

If the tech giant goes with the second option, it would hike the prices of iPhone 16 series across the world, especially in its biggest markets such as US, Europe and China.

Expected Prices of iPhone 16 Series

The base variant of iPhone 16 model was launched with a price of $799, but it could surge to $1,142 after an increase of 43% if the levies are not withdrawn, international reports said.

Similarly, iPhone 16 Pro Max with 1 terabyte of storage, which is currently available at $1599, could also see an increase of 43%, taking the new rate to $2300.

US President Donald Trump has imposed reciprocal tariffs on over 180 countries and territories including Pakistan, escalating a trade war that would hurt the struggling world economies.

He unveiled the tariffs at an event at the White House where he remarked, “In many cases, the friend is worse than the foe in terms of trade”.

“We subsidize a lot of countries and keep them going and keep them in business,” the president said while apparently targeting Mexico and Canada.

“Why are we doing this? I mean, at what point do we say you got to work for yourselves,” he said, adding that now he is finally putting American first.

Trump has imposed 29 percent reciprocal tariff on Pakistan, saying the South Asian country charged 58% on goods imported from the US.

Under the new US trade policy, the US will impose 26% reciprocal tariff on India, 34% on China, 20% on European Union, 10% on Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Afghanistan.

The US is also going to impose 37% tariff on Bangladesh, 24% on Japan, 17% on Israel and 10% on the United Kingdom.