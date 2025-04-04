Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 46th martyrdom anniversary being observed today

LARKANA – The 46th martyrdom anniversary of former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Peoples Party, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is being observed on Friday (today).

In this connection, Pakistan Peoples Party has organized ceremonies across the country to pay tribute to former Prime Minister.

Quran Khawani and fateha khawani will also be held across country for departed soul of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Sindh government has declared a public holiday today.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 46th death anniversary.

In a statement today, he said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a champion of democratic values in Pakistan. He said his contributions to the promotion of democracy and democratic values will always be remembered.

Shehbaz Sharif said that under Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s leadership, Pakistan got the unanimous 1973 constitution.

The Prime Minister said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto played a key role for uniting the Muslim Ummah.

President Zardari pledges to carry forward Bhutto’s mission

President Asif Ali Zardari has pledged to carry forward the mission of former Prime Minister and founder of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

In his message on the death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, President Zardari paid tribute to the late leader’s services, struggle, and sacrifices, calling him a great statesman, courageous leader, and a true representative of the people.

He said that Shaheed Bhutto set Pakistan on the path of development, sovereignty, and public welfare. Highlighting Bhutto’s contributions, President Zardari said that he gave the nation its first unanimous Constitution, laid the foundation of Pakistan’s nuclear program, and established an independent and sovereign foreign policy.

President Zardari noted that under Bhutto’s leadership, Pakistan hosted the Islamic Summit Conference and paved the way for unity among the Muslim Ummah. He also empowered workers, farmers, and marginalized communities by granting them rights and a voice.

He further stated that Bhutto’s initiatives led to significant progress in the fields of education, industry, and defense. “We will continue the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and take every possible step to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty, democracy, and the rights of the people,” he affirmed.

On this day, President Zardari added, “We pledge to transform Pakistan into a developed, sovereign, and people-friendly country in line with Bhutto’s vision.”