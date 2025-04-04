CM Punjab approves launch of ‘Sahulat on the go’ bazaars

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the ‘Sahulat On the Go’ bazaar project, which will be the first of its kind in the province.

This initiative aims to provide a safe, secure, affordable, and excellent shopping experience to families in Lahore.

In a briefing given to the Chief Minister, Sahulat Bazaar Authority CEO Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad shared details about the project.

The pilot phase will see the establishment of these markets at 14 locations in Lahore, including Multan Road, Hanjarwal, Manga Mandi, Raiwind, G1 Market, Faisal Town, Moon Market, and Bedian Road.

Other areas, such as E-Millat Road, Gulshan Ravi, Shahdara, Shadman, and Singhpura, will also have these special bazaars.

These markets will consist of cottage-style top shops, offering daily essentials and food items.

The government will ensure a clean environment and strong security measures to make shopping comfortable for families.

The roadside areas will be utilised for these markets, using available government land.

During the meeting, Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company Chairman Muhammad Afzal Khokhar also briefed the Chief Minister on the performance and expansion of model bazaars in the province.

The Model Bazaar project has been running successfully in different cities of Punjab, offering essential goods at reasonable prices in a controlled and hygienic environment.

Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, the Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority (PSBA), has over 15 years of experience in public sector reform, governance, and financial restructuring.

A Chartered Accountant from England and Wales and a Certified Business Analyst from the UK, Ahmad has led transformative projects both within Pakistan and internationally.

Since joining the Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company (PMBMC) in 2016 as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, he played a pivotal role in revitalising the organisation.

In 2024, he assumed the role of CEO, steering the transition of PMBMC into PSBA to enhance governance and operational efficiency.

The Model Bazaars, managed by PSBA under Ahmad’s leadership, have become vital centres for affordable essential goods and entrepreneurship.

Operating 36 bazaars across 25 districts, they serve approximately 50 million customers annually, offering products at prices 10-30% lower than market rates.

These bazaars provide a clean and organised shopping environment with facilities such as free electricity, parking, security, and sanitation services.

To further expand this initiative, the Punjab government has allocated Rs3.

433 billion to establish 13 new Model Bazaars, aiming to enhance public access to affordable necessities and support small business growth.