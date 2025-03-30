Punjab Police a solid wall against enemies of national security: IGP

IG Punjab reaffirmed that Punjab Police stands as a solid wall against the enemies of national security, the Khawariji terrorists.

He emphasized that Punjab Police remains fully alert and will not allow Khawariji terrorists to enter Punjab under any circumstances.

Punjab Police is determined to ensure peace and security ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In this regard, Punjab Police Dera Ghazi Khan successfully thwarted another attack by Khawariji terrorists on the border check post Lakhani, located at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border, killing three terrorists.

Punjab Police spokesperson provided details, that last night, 20 to 25 Kharwaji terrorists launched an attack on Lakhani border check post from all sides.

The terrorists used mortar shells, rocket launchers, sniper rifles, and other heavy weapons indiscriminately.

However, police personnel, including Elite Force and SOU commandos, courageously defended the check post.

Due to the alertness and swift counteraction of the police, the terrorists were forced to retreat.

Three terrorists were killed, while reports suggest that several others were injured.

This morning, Punjab Police, CTD, and other security agencies cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation.

Blood stains and fragments of brain matter were found at multiple locations, confirming casualties among the terrorists.

While fleeing, the terrorists left behind their shoes and other belongings.

The police commandos, using modern weapons provided by the Government of Punjab, accurately targeted the terrorists’ heads, delivering a decisive response.

IG Punjab Dr.Usman Anwar commended Dera Ghazi Khan Police for their success against the terrorists and directed continued operations against them.

Punjab Police spokesperson further said that all police personnel remained safe during the attack.

RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan supervised the operation, while DPO Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali led the QRF teams in a timely response.

Search operations by police teams continue in the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border areas.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr.Usman Anwar, has taken another commendable step for the welfare of the force ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr by approving the disbursement of over Rs.718 million as medical welfare allowance for children affected by thalassemia and cerebral palsy and maintenence allowance for families.

Providing details, Punjab Police spokesperson said that Rs.7.65 million has been allocated for 157 children of police employees suffering from thalassemia.

Additionally, over Rs.186 million has been disbursed for approximately 621 children of police personnel affected by cerebral palsy.