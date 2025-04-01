Lahore school timings for summer season after Eid 2025

LAHORE – All government schools will observe new timings in Lahore starting from April 7 after Eidul Fitr 2025 break as the provincial education department has issued a schedule.

The department said the new timings for summer season will remain in place until October 15. The schools hours have been reduced by 30 minutes to provide relief to students in upcoming hot weather conditions.

It has issued separate timings for single shift and double shift schools.

Single Shift School Timings

In Lahore, the single-shift schools will open at 8:00 am and closed at 1:30 pm. On Fridays, theschools will close at 12:00 pm.

Double Shift School Timings

For double-shift schools, classes will begin at 8:00 am and culminate at 12:30 pm. On Fridays, the first shift will end at 12 pm.

Additionally, second-shift schools will begin at 1:00 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm. On Fridays, the second-shift will start at 2:30 pm.

Punjab Eid Holiday for Schools

The Eid holidays will start from March 28 and will continue till April 6 Sunday, with schools scheduled to reopen on April 7, marking the start of the new academic year.

Secretary of School Education confirmed the announcement on Wednesday, ensuring that students will have ample time to celebrate the festive occasion with their families.

The results for annual exams will be announced on April 4, giving students and parents clarity on their academic progress.

This extended break is expected to bring much-needed relief to students and teachers alike, providing them with a chance to recharge before the new academic year begins.

Meanwhile, the Punjab High Education Department has also announced schedule of Eid holidays. “Eid holidays will be observed from 28th March 2025 (Friday) to 2nd April 2025 (Wednesday). All public and private colleges will remain closed during this period,” read official statement.