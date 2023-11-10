Iran and Indonesia’s standards authorities have stressed the development of technical cooperation between the two countries’ halal standards sectors, IRIB reported.

In a meeting between the head of the Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran (INSO) and the head of the National Standardization Agency of Indonesia (BSN), on the sidelines of the 18th General Assembly (GA) Meeting of the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) in Saudi Arabia, the two sides agreed to expand cooperation in the mentioned sector.

INSO Head Mehdi Eslam-Panah said in this meeting that Indonesia, which has more than 12 percent of the world’s Muslim population, has valuable experiences in the halal sector that can be used by Iran.

Addressing a ceremony to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence Day, held by the Indonesian Embassy at the place of Parsian Azadi Hotel in Tehran on September 21,

Indonesian Ambassador to Tehran Ronny Prasetyo Yuliantoro said:

Over the years, Indonesia and Iran have shared deep-rooted historical and cultural ties that have evolved into a dynamic partnership encompassing various sectors such as trade, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

Government-to-government cooperation remains an essential component of our bilateral relationship. We have actively engaged in diplomatic discussions to address various challenges and opportunities based on mutual respect and understanding.

The visit of President Ebrahim Raisi to Indonesia last May was a testament of the commitment of both countries to boost its current bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

The two leaders committed in enhancing bilateral cooperation especially in the fields of trade, health, science and technology.

I am pleased to convey that both sides are currently following up the commitment.

Another crucial area of cooperation that I also would like to note is between parliaments.”—Tehran Times