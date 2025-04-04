Lahore school timings changed due to PSL 10 [Check New Schedule]

LAHORE – The education department has changed the timings of schools located in certain areas of Lahore due to upcoming tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10).

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Education Department, the new timings will apply to schools located near the Gaddafi Stadium and surrounding areas.

The new timings will also apply to schools in Gulberg, Model Town, Achhrha, Jail Road, and Ferozepur Road.

The notification mentioned that the new timings will be implemented for schools in Shadman, Canal Road, Upper Mall, and Zahoor Elahi Road.

The schools located in the said areas will open from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm, the department as the decision aimed at avoiding traffic congestion on roads.

The notification also includes the schedule for PSL matches to be played in Lahore. It states that the matches in Lahore are scheduled from April 24 to May 18 on various days.

All PSL matches in Lahore will be day-night games, starting at 7:00 PM. A total of 34 matches will be played across 37 days in the PSL 10.

Physical tickets for the tournament will go on sale at designated TCS express centres across the country from Monday, 7 April at 4pm onwards.

Tickets booked online can also be collected from designated centres or can be home-delivered by the TCS.