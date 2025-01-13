CM Maryam announces to launch three-marla free plots for poor

KALA SHAH KAKU – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced to launch three-marla free plots for the poor and deserving people across the province.

The chief minister made this announcement during an inauguration ceremony for Zahra Homes/Maskan-e-Ravi on Monday (today).

Maryam Nawaz distributed allotment letters and keys among 100 families. The CM expressed satisfaction over facilities in the housing project.

According to the briefing given to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, 100 homes were built initially at Nahra Poor near Kala Khatai road while every home is comprised of a kitchen, two bed rooms, one bathroom and a small yard. Every home, as per the briefing, would be run on the solar system. For the community, RO plant, school, playing ground, mosque and dispensary have also been built.

Addressing the ceremony, Maryam Nawaz said that they would complete the target of 100,000 houses across the province.

“We are working like the soldiers of Mian Nawaz Sharif,” said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The low income people, she said, would get houses under Apni Chath Apna Ghar Scheme. The CM said that every project carried the stamp of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

She regretted that over 2.2 million people do not have their own houses in Punjab. The CM said that they are working on the project and thousands of homes were built.

She also announced that the poor people who do not have a single piece of land would be provided land for their homes. She said they would provide plots to the people from the official land.

“We have made Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the police officers, so they could better serve the people,” said the Punjab CM.

She said, “And Mian Nawaz Sharif has also set KPIs for me, and he asks me daily about my performance,”.

Maryam Nawaz said that they received huge applications for the schemes they launched so far.

“Millions of farmers have received Kisan Card, many people have received Livestock Cards in Punjab,” said Maryam, adding that they are taking measures to reform the health system. She vowed that the cleanliness would be ensured in Punjab.

“30,000 Scholarships have been given to the students,” said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. She said that there is no difference in her mind about any city as every individual living in Punjab belonged to her hearth.

“400 roads are being built in Punjab,” said the CM, adding that 25 electric buses would be seen in province in Punjab.

She said she would reach Bahawalpur on Monday (today) where she would meet the students who have received scholarships.