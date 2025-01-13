FBR decides to purchase more than 1000 new vehicles this year

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) decided to purchase more than 1000 new vehicles this year in a bid to enhance capacity of the field officers, the sources said on Monday.

The FBR wrote a letter of Intent to the company for the purchase of 1010 new vehicles which would cost more than Rs6 billion.

According to the letter, the new vehicles would be purchased in two phases as the FBR was making the full payment.

“An advance payment of Rs3 billions will be made for the purchase of the 1010 vehicles,” said the sources, adding that Rs3 billion considered as the full payment for 500 vehicles.

The letter stated that after the delivery of the first batch of 500 vehicles, the remaining payment would be made. The delivery of the 1010 vehicles would take place between January and May 2025.

In the first phase, the 75 vehicles would be delivered in January, 200 vehicles in February, and 225 vehicles in March. In the second phase, 250 vehicles will be delivered in April and 260 vehicles in May.

An FBR spokesperson stated that the vehicle purchase is part of FBR’s transformation plan. The vehicles were being acquired to enhance the capacity of field officers, and they would be for field officers only.