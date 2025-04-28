CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 opening ceremony date revealed

LAHORE – Wait is over for students who are waiting for the distribution of machines under CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 as a date for the opening ceremony of the initiative has been announced.

A special ceremony for the distribution of 7,000 laptops among selected students of various institutions in the first phase is scheduled for April 30, 2025 with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is expected to attend the event.

Recently, the Higher Education Department has announced collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for biometric verification of the applicants in order to ensure transparency in the free laptop scheme.

Nadra has started provided the services at its e-Sahulat Centres from April 24 while the cost for the thumb verification will be covered by the HEC.

The Commission has directed the educational institutions to ensure the timely biometric verification of the students who have applied for the laptop scheme.

As per the official website, 93,441 applications have submitted for the scheme by students of public universities from across the province.

Under the CM Laptop Scheme 2025, the government intends to distribute 110,000 laptops equipped with cutting edge technology.

Every eligible BS ( Ist & 2nd Semester) student in Public Sector HED Colleges, All Public sector universities, Medical & Dental Colleges will be given the laptop free of cost. Students of private colleges are not eligible to apply for the scheme.

The initiative aims at educational growth, digital inclusion, skill development and economic empowerment of youth in the province.